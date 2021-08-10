Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

Report suggests San Diego Padres star Fernando Tatis is switching positions

By W.G. Brady
detroitsportsnation.com
 4 days ago

San Diego Padres shortstop Fernando Tatis is currently on the injured list and when he returns, it sounds like he will have a new position. According to reports, Tatis, who is currently on the 10-day IL with a shoulder injury, has been preparing to play in the outfield when he returns to the Padres.

detroitsportsnation.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Wayne Kirby
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Il#The National League
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
San Diego Padres
NewsBreak
MLB
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Baseball
Related
MLBCBS Sports

Padres' Fernando Tatis: Lands on injured list

Tatis landed on the 10-day injured list with left shoulder inflammation Saturday. Tatis left Friday's game against the Rockies after aggravating the dislocated shoulder he suffered back in early April. He missed the minimum of 10 days that time around, though it's unclear if he'll require a longer absence in this instance. Jake Cronenworth starts at shortstop in his absence Saturday, while Ha-Seong Kim could also spend time at the position in the near future.
MLBCBS Sports

Padres' Fernando Tatis: Diagnosed with shoulder subluxation

Tatis was diagnosed with a left shoulder subluxation after he left Friday's loss to the Rockies, AJ Cassavell of MLB.com reports. Manager Jayce Tingler said after Friday's game that Tatis aggravated the injury that forced him to spend 10 days on the injured list earlier in the season, but the shortstop had "much better" range of motion and strength after the contest, Dennis Lin of The Athletic reports. The Padres will re-evaluate the 22-year-old Saturday to determine the extent of the issue. Prior to his departure, Tatis singled in his lone at-bat.
MLBCBS Sports

Padres' Fernando Tatis: Exits Friday's game

Tatis exited Friday's game against the Rockies with an apparent left shoulder injury, Bob Scanlan of Bally Sports San Diego reports. Tatis missed time earlier in the season with a left shoulder issue, and he appeared to be in considerable pain after he slid into third base in the bottom of the first inning Friday. The severity of the issue isn't yet known.
MLBCBS Sports

Padres' Fernando Tatis: Not in Saturday's lineup

Tatis (shoulder) will not start Saturday against the Rockies. Tatis left Friday's game after aggravating the shoulder subluxation that sent him to the injured list early in the season. The Padres appear to be less concerned about the problem this time around, but it's not yet clear when he'll be able to return to the lineup. Jake Cronenworth will start at shortstop in his absence.
MLBSportsGrid

Fernando Tatis on the road to recovery for the Padres

Fernando Tatis is making progress in his recovery from a shoulder injury for the Padres, Dennis Lin of The Athletic reports. Tatis has had that shoulder pop out of place at least three times this season and will eventually need it surgically repaired. The Padres were initially worried that he would miss the rest of the season after this latest incident, but reports now suggest he could return sooner rather than later. Tatis is hitting in the cage, and the next step would be to hit on the field. The shoulder is likely to be a problem all season long, but Tatis seems to be prepared to try and play through it and then have it repaired as soon as the Padres season is done.
MLBCBS Sports

Padres' Fernando Tatis: Making significant progress

Tatis (shoulder) has made "very significant" improvements recently, Dennis Lin of The Athletic reports. The Padres initially feared that Tatis could require season-ending surgery on his shoulder if he didn't make enough progress shortly after he landed on the 10-day injured list July 31, but the team has been pleased with his recovery so far. The 22-year-old has been hitting in the cage recently, and manager Jayce Tingler is hoping the shortstop will be able to hit on the field soon. Tatis said Friday that he'll "definitely" return from the injured list this year, and he worked in the outfield ahead of the team's game against the Diamondbacks, Lin reports. He still has several hurdles to clear before he'll be able to return to game action, but he's trending in the right direction.
MLBCBS Sports

Padres' Fernando Tatis: Move to outfield appears likely

Tatis has worked exclusively in the outfield while rehabbing from his latest shoulder injury, Kevin Acee of The San Diego Union-Tribune reports. The superstar shortstop is making steady progress toward a return, but he has yet to take any grounders at shortstop. Instead, he has been spending time learning the intricacies of playing the outfield, with Monday's work described as his "most stringent" activity in the outfield to date. San Diego has yet to officially announce the position shift, though outfield coach Wayne Kirby sounded like the move is a near certainty. "When it is decided, he's going to be good out there," Kirby stated Monday. "He'll be at the top of the food chain." Tatis could see time in both center and right field upon his return in an effort to reduce the likelihood of another shoulder injury.
MLBCBS Sports

Padres' Fernando Tatis: Sunday or Monday return expected

Tatis (shoulder) is expected to be activated from the injured list Sunday or Monday, Dennis Lin of The Athletic reports. The star shortstop was expected to return during this weekend series in Arizona, but it's possible the Padres wait until Monday in Colorado to reinstate him. It's unclear where in the field Tatis will play once activated, but that his potent bat will be in the lineup is the most important thing, from a fantasy perspective.
MLBPosted by
FanSided

Who will be next player to reach 500 home runs after Miguel Cabrera?

When Miguel Cabrera hits his 500th home run – it will happen any day now – feel free to celebrate the occasion. You may not get another chance to do so for several years. Cabrera hit his 499th home run Wednesday night against Matt Harvey and the Baltimore Orioles. He is now just one home run shy of joining a club that to date has just 27 members.
NFLdetroitsportsnation.com

Top 3 potential name changes for the Detroit Lions

With the Washington NFL franchise officially dropping the Redskins nickname, and other professional franchises reportedly considering making changes of their own (Cleveland Indians already did), there have been some people who have asked, what would be a good new nickname for the Detroit Lions?. First of all, let’s be clear...
MLBPosted by
MLB Trade Rumors

Padres star shortstop Fernando Tatis Jr. preparing to play in outfield

Fernando Tatis Jr. was placed on the injured list 10 days ago, and it seemed as though the Padres star was perhaps closer to a season-ending surgery on his bothersome shoulder than a return to the field. Now, however, it looks as if Tatis has once again recovered enough from his latest shoulder issue that he’ll be able to get back into San Diego’s lineup, and a new position appears to be in the works.
MLBmadfriars.com

San Diego Padres Daily Farm Report August 4

Dinelson Lamet makes his first rehab appearance. Joshua Mears, Agustin Ruiz, and Allen Cordoba help power the system to a clean sweep. Chihuahuas (32-44): El Paso has the night off on Wednesday. The Chihuahuas open up a road trip in the California State Capital tomorrow. Missions 3, Corpus Christi Hooks...
MLBPosted by
Fox News

Padres star Tatis on 10-day injured list with shoulder trouble

Electrifying shortstop Fernando Tatis Jr. of the San Diego Padres was placed on the 10-day injured list Saturday, a day after partially dislocating his left shoulder for the third time this season. The Padres announced the move prior to their game against the Colorado Rockies. They also placed right-hander Chris...
MLBnorthwestgeorgianews.com

Surgery option 'on the table' for Padres' Fernando Tatis Jr.

San Diego Padres star shortstop Fernando Tatis Jr. could have season-ending surgery if his partially dislocated left shoulder doesn't show marked improvement during his stint on the 10-day injured list. The Padres placed Tatis on the injured list on Saturday, and manager Jayce Tinger said the surgery could be "on...

Comments / 0

Community Policy