Report suggests San Diego Padres star Fernando Tatis is switching positions

Fernando Tatis is making progress in his recovery from a shoulder injury for the Padres, Dennis Lin of The Athletic reports. Tatis has had that shoulder pop out of place at least three times this season and will eventually need it surgically repaired. The Padres were initially worried that he would miss the rest of the season after this latest incident, but reports now suggest he could return sooner rather than later. Tatis is hitting in the cage, and the next step would be to hit on the field. The shoulder is likely to be a problem all season long, but Tatis seems to be prepared to try and play through it and then have it repaired as soon as the Padres season is done.