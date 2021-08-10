Large Crowd At SCSD#2 Board Meeting

Leslie Haberkern, new food services director, speaks about the Ranch to School Program. COVID-19 and student bullying were topics that community members expressed concern over at Monday nights SCSD #2 meeting. Around 30 people attended and many spoke with great passion about both subjects, kids being bullied for wearing or not wearing masks, and the fact that Governor Gordon has said that masks are optional in schools this fall and not wanting children to be forced to wear masks in school.