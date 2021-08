In comparison to most of the series, The Legend of Zelda was a difficult game. Its world was vast with very obscure or downright hidden paths of progression. Due to limited combat options, Link would be hard-pressed to fight off tile after tile of enemies. In particular, the Darknut chambers in the various dungeons were exceptionally tricky due to the delayed explosion of bombs. Personally, I first encountered the original Zelda on the Nintendo Gamecube as part of the Zelda Collector’s Edition disc. Coming fresh off the 3D games, I got game over after game over trying to get my head around the hit boxes of the various Moblins and skeletons.