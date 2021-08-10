Mark Woods: Jacksonville student got COVID-19 as a freshman. He felt fine - until he didn't.
On Tuesday morning, Antonio Gonzalez walked into Riverside High, the old school with a new name, and began his sophomore year. “I’m excited,” he said the night before. He no longer needs a little extra time to get from class to class. If he has to make it to the third floor, he no longer has to struggle up the stairs, holding onto the railing, feeling his legs burn, stopping to catch his breath.www.jacksonville.com
Comments / 3