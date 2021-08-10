Cancel
Coco Austin’s Breast-Feeding Photos With Daughter Chanel, Nursing Quotes

By Riley Cardoza
 3 days ago
Courtesy of Coco Austin/Instagram

Bonding with her baby! Coco Austin has been vocal about her breast-feeding journey with her and Ice-T‘s daughter, Chanel, since the little one’s arrival.

The couple’s infant arrived in November 2015, one decade after their wedding ceremony.

“Surprise!!! Look who came early!!” the model wrote via Facebook at the time. “Welcome the new arrival of Chanel Nicole. A beautiful healthy 5.7 pound baby girl. Ice and I are so proud! I cried while she was coming out, I was so excited to meet her!”

Hours earlier, the actress wrote that she was experiencing “mother’s intuition” and knew that her baby girl was “coming early.” Austin added, “#‎ChanelNicole is trying to make her appearance.”

The infant has looked just like her dad from the start, the California native exclusively told Us Weekly in July 2021.

“She’s looked like her daddy since day one,” Austin explained at the time. “[She was] coming out of the womb looking like him. Now [people] are just noticing after five years. … That’s so weird to me.”

The Ice Loves Coco alum added that Chanel acts more like her, saying, “She gets on the stage and she rocks on [like Ice-T], but then she, like, has a modeling side too. She has a lot of personality. She tries to act like me. I don’t allow her to do all the poses though. … We like just the cutesy ones.”

That same month, Austin explained to Us why she and the rapper aren’t “typical parents,” asking other moms and dads not to judge their daughter’s late bedtime.

“We’re more of night entertainment,” the dancer said. “People have to understand, we have different times. Sometimes, I work until two in the morning. When [Ice-T’s] on tour, he’s doing a show at 12 at night. … So we transfer it a different way. Chanel gets up at 11 in the afternoon.”

The Hip-Hop Wives alum also defended Chanel’s breast-feeding regimen, saying, “Chanel still likes my boobs. It’s a big bonding moment for a mother and your child.”

Keep scrolling to see Austin’s sweetest moments nursing Chanel over the years, as well as her best quotes on their breast-feeding journey.

