Pacers continue Summer League against Hawks

The Pacers play the back half of a rare Summer League back-to-back on Tuesday evening when they face the Summer Hawks. The Hawks are highlighted by rookies Jaylen Johnson and Sharife Cooper who both showed up well in the team’s 85-83 loss to the Celtics on Sunday. Cooper fell into the second round in the draft, presumably due to his size and struggles with perimeter shooting. But the quick point guard can make plays and break down a defense which he showed in the opener.