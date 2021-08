For a brief moment, Friends fans were filled with hope that Jennifer Aniston and David Schwimmer, who played the iconic off-again-on-again-off-the-plane-again couple Rachel and Ross on the beloved sitcom, had brought their romance from the screen into the real world. On Tuesday, there were reports that the longtime friends and co-stars were spending lots of time together after the Friends reunion, leading to widespread speculation that they are finally an item in real life. Aniston and Schwimmer both admitted for the first time that they had crushes on each other while filming Friends, though they never acted on them. Now the two conspicuously single actors are spending more time together than ever, according to a report by Closer Online.