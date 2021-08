United States international Erik Palmer-Brown appears headed to Serie A’s Venezia, with reports on Friday pinning the Manchester City defender to the recently promoted club. On Friday afternoon, ‘MLS Multiplex’ was the first to report that Palmer-Brown was closing in on an a transfer, with Ligue 1 side Troyes as well as the aforementioned Venezia after the center back. On Friday evening, ESPN’s Jeff Carlisle reported that Venezia was the likely destination, saying that Palmer-Brown “is on the verge of being transferred” to the Italian top flite side.