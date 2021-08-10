Cancel
‘Jeopardy!’ Fans Initially Slammed Champ Matt Amodio as ‘Annoying,’ Many Now Changing Their Tune

By Thad Mitchell
With 14-straight wins now under his belt, reigning “Jeopardy!” champion Matt Amodio doesn’t plan on slowing down anytime soon.

Amodio continues to climb the all-time “Jeopardy!” earners in impressive fashion. He currently sits at fourth place on the quiz show’s top earners rankings. His 14-day win total has topped $440,000 and even more could be on the way. The ranking puts Amodio behind only legendary contestants Ken Jennings and James Holzhauer. Less than $100,000 separates him from the third place all-time winner Jason Zuffraneiri, who won $532,496 during his run. Amodio could surpass Zuffraneiri sometime this week if his winning streak continues under new guest host Joe Buck. The sports broadcaster is the fourth celebrity guest host that Amodio has played under. He’s also won matches with Robin Roberts, LeVar Burton and David Faber behind the “Jeopardy!” lectern.

“14-day champ Matt Amodio is now the fourth highest earner in ‘Jeopardy!” history!” the social media post proclaims.

Though initially resisting, “Jeopardy!” fans are now boarding the Matt Amodio bandwagon. When it comes to the world of game shows, there is nothing more exciting than a contestant on a hot streak. Fans have praised Amodio for his intellect and calm demeanor during intense matches with other contestants.

‘Jeopardy!’ Fans Pile Onto Matt Amodio Bandwagon

It certainly did not start out that way, however, as some “Jeopardy!” fans did not initially take to his style of play. Fans used the words “annoying” and “obnoxious” in describing the champion’s way of phrasing his answers. Now, those same fans have their fingers crossed that the Ivy League student will continue with the hot streak. Some fans recently took to Reddit to express their excitement for Amodio’s history-making run.

“Matt has a soothing voice,” a fan writes. “Sometimes he says things with this strange, exceptionally soothing tone of voice. It makes me feel comfortable watching this show on such a wonderful weekday.”

Matt is a great competitor, and he’s humble and a gracious winner,” another “Jeopardy!” fan says of the reigning champ. “I have loved watching his run. Plus he is a huge baseball and Lord of the Rings fan, which is awesome.”

People seem to love the human side of Matt Amodio as he comes off as a humble young guy not full of himself. “Humble,” it seems, is a key attribute that “Jeopardy!” fans have latched on to.

“People seem to be warming up to him here,” a Redditor writes. I liked him from the beginning too, as annoying as his “what’s” responses were. “He seems humble and isn’t putting on a big show when he answers. Makes it enjoyable to watch.”

While it is almost full, there is still a little room on the Matt Amodio bandwagon. He will go for his 15th “Jeopardy!” victory tonight (Tuesday).

