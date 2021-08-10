‘Deadliest Catch’: Captain Bill Forced to ‘Drop Everything’ to Fix Major Problem in New Episode Teaser

They don’t call it “Deadliest Catch” for no reason.

Anything can happen when you’re out on the water, especially when you’re in areas where you have to contend with unruly weather and unpredictable seas. And the daring cast of “Deadliest Catch” has pretty much been through it all.

Most recently, the show shared a clip from an upcoming episode. The video shows the crew rushing to fix a hydraulic leak on the boat. Unfortunately, they don’t have the part to fix the machine and they have to sail back 450 miles without fishing. Obviously, this is inconvenient for everyone. But it also results in a huge financial loss for Captain Bill.

Captain Bill Faces a Major Problem in Latest Episode

“Pulling meager numbers Bill must haul, stack, and move all 110 pots in search of new ground. Sacrificing time he doesn’t have,” says narrator Mike Rowe.

The video then cuts to the crew on deck and what appears to be a loud burst. Immediately, several crew members then start shouting “Hydro! Hydro, hydro!” The crew begins to rush to turn off the electricity so that the hydraulic leak will stop.

“Act like you know what you’re doing,” says Captain Bill as the crew rushes around.

Luckily, they manage to turn off the electricity and stop the leak. But the problem isn’t fixed.

“That was a hydraulic leak, man. Holy s***,” said Captain Bill. “I don’t know how long it’s going to take to fix this.”

Two crew members move to the source of the leak and find that a hose is damaged. “We have to fix this right now,” says one man. “Or we’re dead in the water.”

The men call the captain to break the news. “The hose is not good,” says one man. “We don’t have this exact same hose. It’s something that we can’t fix out at sea.”

“Without a replacement hose, Bill will Rack up $6,000 in fuel and supply cost to make the 450-mile trip back to Dutch Harbor…All for a $30 part,” says the “Deadliest Catch” narrator.

“It’s been a rough one,” says Captain Bill.

Along with the video, “Deadliest Catch” wrote “Captain Bill is already running behind quota when he has to drop everything to fix a hydro leak… Don’t miss #DeadliestCatch tonight at 8p on @discovery and streaming on @discoveryplus now.”

How Many Close-Calls Have the Crew on ‘Deadliest Catch’ Had?

The short answer is: too many to count. Fishing for Alaskan King Crab is no easy task. And there have been several close calls for crew members. One of the most recent incidents occurred in 2017. Deckhand Spencer Moore was pulled overboard while struggling to attach a pot to the block. A sudden extremely fast current pulled him over the railing and into the 34-degree water. Luckily, Spencer’s fellow fisherman rushed to rescue him and was able to throw him a buoy. Spencer grabbed a hold of the life ring and was pulled back to the boat.