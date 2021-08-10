Water Emergency Declaration Issued for Auburn Neighborhood

City of Auburn Mayor Nancy Backus has declared a Water Emergency in the Hidden Valley/Braunwood (HVB) Neighborhood. “NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the Mayor of the City of Auburn, Washington on Monday, August 9, 2021 declared a Stage 1 Water Emergency in the Hidden Valley/Braunwood (HVB) Neighborhood, a satellite water system with 12 customers located within the City of Auburn. This Stage 1 Water Emergency does not affect the rest of the City of Auburn water system.