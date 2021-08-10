Funding Announcement Made For Youth Assessment Program

August 10, 2021 – The City of Davenport, City of Bettendorf, Scott County, United Way, and John Deere Foundation announced Tuesday a collaborative funding agreement for the Youth Assessment Program (YAP) in Scott County.

The Youth Assessment Program will provide a coordinated, multi-agency, single entry site that will contribute to the safety of youth, families, and the community through early identification, intervention, comprehensive assessment, improved access, and navigation to appropriate services. Youth and families are provided holistic needs assessments, case planning, and ongoing coordination for youth and families in Scott County. Youth and families may be referred by schools, agency partners, or self-referred.

“The creation of the Youth Assessment Program has been a priority of the Davenport City Council for several years and I am proud to see this program come to fruition in Scott County,” said Mayor Mike Matson. “I want to thank the City of Bettendorf, Scott County, United Way and the John Deere Foundation for their commitment and partnership on making the Youth Assessment Center a reality for youth and families in our community.”

The governing bodies recently committed a total of $2 million dollars towards the creation of the Youth Assessment Program in Scott County. The City of Davenport has committed $1 million dollars, the City of Bettendorf has committed $300,000, and Scott County has committed $700,000. The John Deere Foundation recently announced a grant totaling $500,000 to support the Youth Assessment Program in Scott County.

“The Youth Assessment Program aligns perfectly to the John Deere Foundation’s commitment to youth and families in the Quad Cities,” said Nate Clark, President of the John Deere Foundation. “Through this innovative program, youth and families will have improved and more equitable access to resources and opportunities critical to their dignity and self-sufficiency.”

The governing bodies partnered with United Way of the Quad Cities as the fiscal agent for the Youth Assessment Program. United Way recently selected Family Resources to provide Youth Assessment Program services.

“United Way Quad Cities is honored to serve as a partner and fiscal agent for the Youth Assessment Program. The Youth Assessment Program’s comprehensive, holistic care initiative will focus on creating uplifting opportunities and early interventions to avoid crises and to provide the support that will help kids develop their full potential,” said Rene Gellerman, President and CEO of United Way of the Quad Cities.

Family Resources is currently in the process of interviewing and hiring the YAP team and will begin taking referrals after Labor Day. Scott County families or referring individuals who would like to access YAP services can call 563-326-6431, 24/7, and a qualified, caring YAP assessor will be in touch within one hour to start a meaningful conversation and initiate the assessment process.

“The Youth Assessment Program is a judgement free, safe, and caring access point to physical, mental, and behavioral services for children from birth to adulthood. No problem or concern is too small for the Youth Assessment Program and making the call will help ensure connections to people and resources focused on the health, happiness, and ongoing success for every youth,” said Nicole Cisne Durbin, President of Family Resources.