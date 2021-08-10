Cancel
How To Build Customer Loyalty for Long-term Sales and Revenue

One of the key identifying features of a successful business is the percentage of repeat customers and the volume of sales generated from them. Building customer loyalty takes time, and once you develop a dedicated client base, you would want to direct your advertising efforts to maintain that base. Statistics indicate that long-term customers are likely to spend up to 67% more at a familiar store than at a new one. Further, 86% are open to purchasing a somewhat more expensive brand if they can get excellent service. So, how would you build brand loyalty and ensure that existing clients share their experiences with family and friends?

