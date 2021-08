It’s hard to believe that 20 years have passed since the events of 9-11 changed the world. To children in school today, it’s a chapter in a history book. Curlew Hills Memory Gardens has made it a point to remember the heroes of 9-11 and inspire local students. The “My 9-11 Hero” Gene Gentile essay writing contest will shine a light on those who made a difference on that fateful day.