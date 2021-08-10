Dual-threat LB Joseph off to good start in preseason camp

Who’s back: In short, almost everybody. Two years after boasting the most experienced offensive line in the country, and a year after fielding the least experienced line in college football, the Ducks enjoy a wealth of experience entering 2021. Alex Forsyth, George Moore and company were thrust into the mix a year ago after the departure of six regulars, and they held their own – Oregon’s rushing yards per game dropped slightly from 2019 to 2020 (174.86 to 166.71) but the Ducks improved in yards per carry (4.80 to 4.92) and sacks allowed per game (1.79 to 1.57). A year of experience on the field, and a year of playing in offensive coordinator Joe Moorhead’s system, should make for an even more cohesive unit this season.