Dual-threat LB Joseph off to good start in preseason camp

By Patrick Brown
247Sports
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOne of the priorities for Tennessee's new defensive coaches heading into the 2021 season was evaluating the strengths and weaknesses of their inherited personnel and identifying players who could be potential building blocks. One of those candidates at linebacker is Morven Joseph, who played outside linebacker as a freshman but has worked all offseason at inside linebacker. Linebackers coach Brian Jean-Mary suggested the the sophomore could play multiple roles this season and praised Joseph making a strong start to Tennessee's preseason camp earlier this month.

