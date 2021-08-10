Everest Metro Police log, July 31-Aug. 6

Theft: On July 27, police received a report from a man whose red and black Milwaukee toolbox had been stolen out of his vehicle at the Pit Stop on Cosby Highway. A witness stated they had seen Justin Alvarez, age 37, walking with a red and black Milwaukee toolbox on Centerview Street. According to Patrolman Brandon Cassady’s report, police located Alvarez with the toolbox and he stated that he had found the items. Alvarez was taken into custody and advised not to return to the Pit Stop.