Education Not Indoctrination, a Part of Vast Right-Wing Anti-Union, Racist National Network

wibailoutpeople.org
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Center of the American Experiment, https://www.americanexperiment.org/, a right-wing organization is affiliated with the national State Policy Network a network known for its anti-union and racist research and activities. https://www.sourcewatch.org/index.php?title=State_Policy_Network. In spring and summer 2021 in particular, the Center of the American Experiment worked closely with the Americans for Prosperity...

wibailoutpeople.org

#Americans For Prosperity#Racist National Network#State Policy Network#Sourcewatch#Harry Bradley Foundation#The Bradley Foundation#Cmd#Exposedbycmd Org
