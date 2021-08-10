Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Health

Getting around COVID vaccine hesitancy

Augusta Free Press
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNews, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com. Is there a way through COVID-19 vaccine hesitancy? Chris Graham and Crystal Graham discuss poll numbers that suggest a tough road to getting more shots in arms, and more Virginia and U.S. news.

augustafreepress.com

Comments / 1

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Virginia State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Advertising#Vaccine Hesitancy#Press Releases#Covid 19 Vaccine#Covid#Facebook Purchase#Afp Subscribe#Spotify News
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
iTunes
NewsBreak
Spotify
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Related
Public HealthAugusta Free Press

Herring campaign requiring COVID-19 vaccinations for staff

News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com. Following updated CDC guidance and a rise in COVID-19 cases in Virginia, Attorney General Mark Herring’s re-election campaign is now requiring all campaign staff to be fully vaccinated. “We must all do our part to stop the spread of the COVID-19 virus...
Public HealthPosted by
Indy100

People are sharing their positive experiences of getting the coronavirus vaccine to combat hesitancy

People are sharing their positive vaccination experiences in an effort to reassure those nervous about getting jabbed.In a thread which has gone viral on Twitter – and not in the illness sense of the word – people are reassuring others about side effects and the general experience to counter rare horror stories which are often shared online.People who have gotten vaccinated please share your experience so we can retweet. Aggressively. The narrative of unconfirmed disproportionate horror stories is flooding the socials and it’s causing a lot of hesitancy.— Rocktor (@Mavumavu91) August 10, 2021In contrast to these horror stories, if...
Public Healththeregister.com

COVID-19 cases surge as do sales of fake vaccination cards – around $100 for something you could get free

The number of COVID cases in the US and elsewhere is again rising, thanks to the Delta Variant, lagging vaccination rates, and mask resistance among some. That has led to vaccination requirements in California for healthcare workers and education workers, in New York for new hires, at private sector companies like Google, and soon in the US military. Other countries like England, France, and Greece have said they will mandate vaccines for healthcare workers, as Italy did in March.
Public HealthAugusta Free Press

McAuliffe makes push for hospitals, healthcare providers on COVID-19 vaccinations

News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com. Democratic Party gubernatorial nominee Terry McAuliffe is calling on Virginia hospitals and healthcare providers to require COVID-19 vaccinations for employees. “The only way we’re going to end this pandemic and keep our economy strong is by getting every eligible Virginian vaccinated as...
PharmaceuticalsAugusta Free Press

Third COVID-19 vaccine shots available for immunocompromised

News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com. Virginia is making third doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna COVID-19 vaccines available for moderately and severely immunocompromised Virginians. This move comes after the CDC updated its vaccination guidelines to recommend third mRNA doses for people who have significantly compromised immune systems....
PharmaceuticalsPosted by
Best Life

If You Got This Vaccine, Your Risk of COVID After Vaccination May Be Higher

From celebrities like Reba McEntire to those vacationing in a Massachusetts beach town, breakthrough COVID infections have hit people across the U.S. over the past few months. And despite data showing that getting a post-vaccination case of COVID is still uncommon, it has become a significant concern amid the country's continued fight against the virus. Studies have shown that anything from age to prior health conditions to emerging variants could cause you to have a weakened immune response to the vaccine, which would heighten your chances of a breakthrough infection. But your risk of getting COVID after vaccination may also be higher depending on which vaccine you got.
Tennessee StateAugusta Free Press

VDH updates vaccine numbers with Tennessee data

News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com. The Virginia Department of Health’s online COVID-19 dashboards have incorporated vaccination data from jurisdictions in Tennessee. Virginians who received vaccinations in Tennessee that were not reported through the Virginia Immunization Information System are now included in the locality and statewide dashboards at...
ScienceAugusta Free Press

What is a variant, how does it form, and why is it harmful?

News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com. There’s the delta variant, the lambda variant, and even the delta-plus variant. Variants of COVID-19 are spreading in the United States and in many parts of the world. A variant is a mutated version of a virus that is produced when the...
Public Healthyourmileagemayvary.net

Starting Monday: First U.S. Market With Mandatory Vaccines For All Hotel Stays

Since the delta variant took hold in mid-July, we’ve all seen the rules. For example, the new Harry Potter store in NYC has capacity limits in place so they’re using a virtual queue system (we visited it; the store is an amazing hot mess, y’all). Everyone again has to wear masks indoors at Disney parks. Some places have taken it even further, i.e., if you plan to see a Broadway show, you’ll have to show proof of vaccination.
PharmaceuticalsPosted by
The Atlantic

The Vaccine Scientist Spreading Vaccine Misinformation

Robert Malone—a medical doctor and an infectious-disease researcher—recently suggested that the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines might actually make COVID-19 infections worse. He chuckled as he imagined Anthony Fauci announcing that the vaccination campaign was all a big mistake (“Oh darn, I was wrong!”) and would need to be abandoned. When he floated that nightmare scenario during a recent podcast interview with Steve Bannon, both men seemed almost delighted at the prospect of public-health officials and pharmaceutical companies getting their comeuppance. “This is a catastrophe,” Bannon declared, beaming at his guest. “You’re hearing it from an individual who invented the mRNA [vaccine] and has dedicated his life to vaccines. He’s the opposite of an anti-vaxxer.”
Philadelphia, PApcom.edu

Hot Topics in Research: Considering Emotion in COVID-19 Vaccine Communication: Addressing Vaccine Hesitancy and Fostering Vaccine Confidence.

Considering Emotion in COVID-19 Vaccine Communication: Addressing Vaccine Hesitancy and Fostering Vaccine Confidence. (requires PCOM login) Health Commun. 2020 Dec;35(14):1718-1722. doi: 10.1080/10410236.2020.1838096. Epub 2020 Oct 30. There are opportunities to consider the role of emotion in communication efforts. In this commentary, we highlight several ways negative as well as positive...
TrafficAugusta Free Press

DMV launches new Local Heroes campaign

News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com. The Virginia DMV has launched its 2021 Local Heroes campaign, with an aim to decrease unrestrained traffic injuries and fatalities by encouraging drivers and passengers to wear their seat belts. In 2020, there were 343 unrestrained fatalities in Virginia. The five-year average...
Public Healthaninjusticemag.com

Americans Would Rather Get Arrested Than Take the COVID-19 Vaccine

Two arrests in Hawaii show just how far our collective critical thinking skills have declined. It was reported today that two tourists have been arrested in Hawaii after showing up to the island state with fake COVID-19 vaccination cards. This is getting ridiculous. And it tells us a lot of crazy things at once, none of them good.
Public Healththetruthaboutcancer.com

CDC Planning “Green Zone” Relocation Camps For People At “High Risk” For The Coronavirus

Anyone who believes that Anthony (Heil Hitler) Fauci and his fellow White Coats (Brown Shirts is a more fitting description) at the CDC have any intention of relaxing the tyrannical burden they have inflicted upon the world is living in fantasyland. Sounding eerily similar to Stalin’s “labor” camps, the CDC is planning “Green Zone” relocation camps for people determined to be at “high risk” for the coronavirus.

Comments / 1

Community Policy