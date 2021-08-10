Rance And Hall Indicted On Charges Of Animal Cruelty

PRINCE FREDERICK, Md. - Calvert County State’s Attorney Robert Harvey announced that on July 19, 2021, the Calvert County Grand Jury returned indictments charging Rodney Carlton Rance, 52, of Lusby, and Charles Henry Hall, II, 44, of Chaptico, with felony animal cruelty charges for their alleged involvement in a dogfighting operation. Rance faces 40 counts of aggravated animal cruelty based on allegations that he engaged in dogfighting, maintained premises for dogfighting, and possessed equipment and dogs for use in fights. Hall faces 7 counts of aggravated animal cruelty based on allegations that he engaged in a dogfight and transported dogs for fighting. Trial dates have been set for January 10, 2022, in the Calvert County Circuit Court. The cases are being prosecuted by Assistant State’s Attorney Christopher J. Monte.