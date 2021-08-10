2020 Tokyo Olympics: Marathoner Morhad Amdouni explains why he knocked over water bottles during race
During the men's marathon event at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, French runner Morhad Amdouni appeared to deliberately knock over an entire row of water bottles at a rehydration station. Now, after facing tons of backlash on the internet after footage of the incident went viral, Amdouni has revealed that the bottles were simply too "slippery" to pick up and that's why he ended up knocking them over.www.cbssports.com
Comments / 11