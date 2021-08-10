Air Fryer Roasted Cauliflower Tacos
When you want meatless tacos, try these roasted cauliflower tacos made in the air fryer, topped with Peruvian green sauce and pickled red onions. I have tons of air fryer recipes but needed a quick vegetarian taco to add to the list. These easy Roasted Cauliflower Tacos are a tasty vegetarian taco option made in the air fryer, my favorite appliance. I topped them with Peruvian green sauce, pickled onions, sour cream, and cilantro. More taco recipes you might like, Tzatziki Fish Tacos, Slow Cooker Chicken Tacos, and Vegetarian Black Bean Tacos.www.skinnytaste.com
Comments / 0