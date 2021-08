ALBANY — The state Assembly is suspending the impeachment investigation of Gov. Andrew Cuomo. The suspension takes effect upon the governor’s resignation Aug. 24. “First, the purpose of the Assembly Judiciary Committee’s impeachment investigation was to determine whether Gov. Cuomo should remain in office,” Assembly Speaker Carl Heastie said in a statement Friday. “The governor’s resignation answers that directive. Second, we have been advised by Chair [Charles] Lavine — with the assistance of counsel — of the belief that the constitution does not authorize the Legislature to impeach and remove an elected official who is no longer in office.”