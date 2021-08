Brandishing weapons including automatic rifles and machetes, indigenous members of a newly formed self-defense group put on a show of strength against criminals in Mexico's southern state of Chiapas. "El Machete" (The Machete) is one of dozens of vigilante movements to emerge in a country wracked by cartel-related violence. Its members, from the Tzotziles and Tzeltzales communities, gathered on Sunday at a football stadium in Pantelho, watched by residents in the stands. A spokesman for the group said in a speech that they armed themselves "to defend their lives against the drug cartels' assassins," accusing the local authorities of colluding with criminals.