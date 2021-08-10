Relax. Reset. Unwind

Kay Laun of Pawnee City, Neb., offers therapeutic massage and bodywork at her new business front located inside the Glacial Hills Business Resource Center. Waves crashing on a white sand beach or taking a hike through the mountains is what some people picture when thinking about relaxing and resetting. However, locals don’t have to travel very far if they need a little rest and relaxation. The goal of the long standing business – Artistic Wellness Massage Therapy – is to help those in need to feel their best.