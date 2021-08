Retailer Target has announced moves to support its employees looking to boost their skills thanks to a new education assistance program that will be available to both part-time and full-time frontline team members. The program will be extended to the company's more than 340,000 employees who will be able to access more than 250 business-focused courses from more than 40 different schools, colleges and universities thanks to a partnership with Guild Education. The company will also pay up to $10,000 annually for master's programs to help team members increase their skillset.