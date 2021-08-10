How Video Gamers Are Helping To Combat Food Contamination
Mars, Incorporated — the makers of M&Ms, Twix, and 3 Musketeers — had a problem. Aflatoxin, the carcinogenic product of mold, afflicted the raw food supplies needed to make their products. At one point, as their Chief Agricultural Officer Howard Shapiro told Smithsonian Magazine, they had to reject up to 70% of shipments from a supplier stricken by the substance. This is not to mention the economic devastation done to the economies of countries that grow the peanuts.www.mashed.com
Comments / 0