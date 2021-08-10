Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Mental Health

I am angry all the time. Here's what I am doing about it.

By Kelly Lawler, USA TODAY
Posted by 
USA TODAY
USA TODAY
 3 days ago

I find myself with a lot of anger these days.

Part of it is the world. I'm angry and depressed that the pandemic is still going on , that the Delta variant is proving to be more contagious and troublesome and that we aren't doing more to stop it. I'm angry that experiences and events are threatened again. I'm angry at all the other anger I see in the world.

I have personal anger too, for all the usual reasons. I'm crabby because of some chronic hip pain, annoyed if my husband doesn't do the dishes, angry at myself for procrastinating work or home tasks.

It's not necessarily the most pleasant of states to be in. I keep picturing myself as the little red Anger emotion from Pixar's "Inside Out," voiced by comedian Lewis Black: small, red and ready to explode . And if I learned anything from that wonderful movie, I know that containing and suppressing my emotions isn't a good idea.

So I've been working on channeling my anger, allowing myself healthy outlets for the emotion. Focusing on what I can control is a big part of that, including taking my own steps to keep myself and others safe from COVID-19. I'm meditating , seeking positive distractions and trying to get enough sleep. I'm talking about it in therapy, with my friends and family who make up my support system. And most of all, I'm trying to let go of anger at myself.

It's not easy, but it is certainly more helpful than letting the top of my head blow off like a cartoon.

What experts say about kids sleeping in class

With back-to-school on the horizon, Sara Moniuszko took a look at a part of school getting a lot of attention lately: Students sleeping in class.

You know the image from TV and movies – the delinquent, defiant student slumped over his desk, fast asleep in class. But some teachers today are making waves on social media for letting their students snooze in class, arguing sleeping isn't always the mark of a lazy, disrespectful student, and instead it could be an indicator of more serious mental health issues at play.

Experts agree sleeping in class doesn't always stem from laziness, and instead could be a sign something more serious is going on.

"We think about children as happy human beings that are just completing their homework at school and living a happy life, but sometimes we can see that depression can be actually diagnosed or seen in children as small as 5, 6 years old," says Cynthia Catchings, a licensed clinical social worker and therapist at Talkspace.

Children age 6 to 12 should sleep nine to 12 hours in a 24-hour period, and teenagers should sleep eight to 10 hours , according to The American Academy of Sleep Medicine. But many don't get that much sleep.

A 2015 analysis from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention found about 58% of middle school students didn't get enough sleep and neither did 73% of high schoolers. Why? Catchings says stress and anxiety may play a role since both can affect sleep.

What can teachers, parents do?

Catchings says the teachers who  let their students sleep in class may have the right idea.

"What we see from teachers recently in allowing them to sleep (during) classes is 'Let me see what the concern is. I can let them sleep. I can always communicate with them or try to investigate what is going on and then help the child,'" she says.

She says the next important step is to involve a parent, counselor or both.

Parents who want to help their kids sleep better can step in to reduce their screen time. Dr. Nicholas Kardaras, psychologist and CEO of Omega Recovery, suggests parents aim to enforce a rule of no screen time – including television – three to four hours before bed.

And lastly, he encourages parents to talk to their kids , especially as some start to transition back to in-person classes this fall.

"Encourage your kids to talk about ... what they're feeling, what their apprehensions are, what their fears are," he says. Be sure you're "not just ignoring the issue and putting their backpack on... and sending them off to school without at least having the opportunity to dialogue about that."

Read Sara's full story here .

Today's reads

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=24JMNj_0bNdgf6900
Sportscaster Joe Buck steps up to the plate for one week of guest-hosting "Jeopardy!" Carol Kaelson

Today's pet

It's two good dogs for the price of one today.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3aidWU_0bNdgf6900
Braxton and Trip are all smiles. Courtesy Karen Bovard

"This is Braxton on the left and Trip on the right," says owner Karen Bovard. They are truly adorable, happy brothers. I love them.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: I am angry all the time. Here's what I am doing about it.

Comments / 0

USA TODAY

USA TODAY

217K+
Followers
29K+
Post
109M+
Views
ABOUT

From news to sports, we help you stay connected to the world around you.

 https://www.usatoday.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Buck
IN THIS ARTICLE
#What I Am#Angry All The Time#Talkspace#Omega Recovery#Canadian
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Social Media
NewsBreak
Mental Health
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Pixar
Related
Mental HealthChicago Sun-Times

Teachers letting their students sleep in class: what health experts say

You know the image from TV and movies — the delinquent, defiant student slumped over a desk, asleep in class. Some teachers are making waves on social media for letting students snooze in class, saying sleep isn’t always the mark of a lazy student, that it could be an indicator of serious mental health issues.
Diseases & TreatmentsPosted by
Best Life

71 Percent of Women Notice This a Month Before a Heart Attack, Study Says

You may think all heart attacks come with chest pain or discomfort in your left arm, but over the years, research has shown that what Hollywood shows you when it comes to a heart attack may not be close to reality. Studies have found that not only are these symptoms not hallmarks for all patients, but women experience different heart attack symptoms than men. And in many cases, red flags can crop up weeks before the actual cardiac event, if you know what to look for. Landmark research from the American Heart Association (AHA) on heart attacks among women found that 95 percent of them develop new symptoms a month prior to the event that go away after their heart attack, and 71 percent share the same subtle symptom. Read on to find out what it is.
Home & GardenPosted by
EatThis

Your Bedroom Can Make You Sick If You're Not Cleaning This, Say Experts

On average, Americans spend half our lives in our bedrooms. So it's important to make the most of it. A dirty bedroom can compromise your health, triggering allergy and asthma symptoms and preventing a good night's sleep, which is crucial to overall health and lowering your risk of chronic diseases ranging from heart disease to cancer. So Eat This, Not That! Health consulted the experts on how—and how often—you should clean your bedroom to make it the healthy haven you deserve. Read on, and to ensure your health Sure Signs You Have "Long" COVID and May Not Even Know It.
CancerPosted by
Ladders

If you sweat at night, it be a sign of this devastating disease

Medical professionals say that people who suffer from night sweats may be afflicted by the early stages of leukemia, especially if they’re over 65. Don’t worry yet — many night sweats are normal and nothing to worry about. Even if you’re soaking through your sheets and pillows, it may just be a sign that your body is going through normal changes. In particular, women over 45 are especially more likely to experience night sweats if they’re in the beginning stages of menopause.
Healthroyalexaminer.com

Stay in the shade if you take these drugs

Some drugs magnify the harmful effects of the sun. According to Harvard Health Letter, you should check with your doctor to make sure the medications you are taking are sun-safe. You’ll want to get more shade and less sun if you are taking the following drugs:. 1. Antibiotics. Ciprofloxacin (Cipro,...
Weight LossPosted by
EatThis

Secret Side Effects of Eating Cucumbers, Says Science

It's summertime, which means it's the perfect time to pick the cucumbers that you have growing in your garden or pick out the perfect cucumbers from the grocery store shelves. Either way is fine, but it's likely that right now you're hearing a lot about the go-to salad item and arguable superfood.
LifestylePosted by
Ladders

I tried eating peanut butter before bed and it changed my sleep cycle

This article was updated on July 16, 2021. For a week, I ate straight peanut butter right before I went to bed, and the effect it had on me was pretty amazing. I had expected it to keep me a little less hungry throughout the night. It definitely did that. But, it also had an effect on my body that truly surprised me.
HealthPosted by
Best Life

Drinking This Once a Day Can Triple Your Stroke Risk, Study Finds

More than three quarters of first-time stroke patients have high blood pressure, the American Heart Association (AHA) reports. Their data shows that 77 percent of first-time stroke suffers' have blood pressure higher than 140/90 mmHg, whereas normal is considered less than 120/80 mmHg, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). That's why doctors say the best way to avoid a stroke is to lower your blood pressure, and the best way lower your blood pressure is to change what you eat and drink. But even if you're cutting back on salt and alcohol, there are other common foods and drinks that could be putting you at risk of this deadly health condition. One study found that another popular beverage can triple your stroke risk if you drink it just once a day, even though it's often marketed as a healthier option. Read on to find out which drink you may want to cut back on.
Diseases & TreatmentsPosted by
EatThis

Sure Signs You've Had a "Small Heart Attack"

Last week, fans of good TV were shocked by news that Bob Odenkirk had collapsed on the set of Better Call Saul. After several nervous hours, the actor thanked well-wishers and his doctors, saying he had suffered a "small heart attack" and was on the mend. Unfortunately, in the U.S., someone has a heart attack every 40 seconds, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. But they aren't always dramatic. In some cases, you may not even realize you had one. These are some sure signs you've had a "small" or "mild" heart attack. Read on—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You Have "Long" COVID and May Not Even Know It.
Public HealthPosted by
Reuters

If you find these changes in eyes, "long Covid-19" may be hiding in your body

July 28 (Reuters) - The following is a roundup of some of the latest scientific studies on the novel coronavirus and efforts to find treatments and vaccines for COVID-19. Changes in nerve fibers in the eyes can help confirm a diagnosis of "long COVID" - debilitating symptoms that persist more than four week after recovery from the acute illness, according to new findings. Because nerve fiber damage is suspected to underlie some of these lingering symptoms, ophthalmologists used a non-invasive technique called corneal confocal microscopy to check for nerve damage in the cornea. In their study of 40 COVID-19 survivors - most of whom had not been sick enough to need extra oxygen - and 30 uninfected individuals, the researchers found "significant associations" between nerve fiber loss in the cornea and the presence and severity of long COVID symptoms related to nerves, muscles and bones. The corneal changes were most evident in patients with persistent neurological symptoms, such as loss of taste and smell, headache, dizziness, numbness and nerve pain, according to a report published on Monday in the British Journal of Ophthalmology. Corneas of patients with long COVID also contained more immune cells called dendritic cells, reflecting the body's response to injury. "We believe corneal confocal microscopy ... will allow clinicians to make the diagnosis of long COVID with greater confidence," said coauthor Dr. Rayaz Malik of Weill Cornell Medicine Qatar.
Posted by
Leah Nadolski

The Benefits of Drinking Lemon Water In the Morning

What is the first drink that you take after waking up? Well, I hope it involves warm water and lemons because lemon water is all the rage nowadays. That's why you should consider waking up to a warm glass of lemon water instead of a hot cup of coffee or milk.
HealthPosted by
EatThis

This Popular Painkiller "Ineffective" at Times, Warns Study

Acetaminophen, aspirin, ibuprofen and naproxen are the four types of over-the-counter medication used to treat pain. It has been determined that some medications are more effective at treating specific types of pain than others. For example, acetaminophen is typically used to treat headaches, fever and general aches and pains—but not swelling—while the others can be more effective in treating inflammation. However, a recent Australian study has found that one of these drugs is more effective at treating everything, at least accordion to its results. Read on to find out what it is—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You Have "Long" COVID and May Not Even Know It.

Comments / 0

Community Policy