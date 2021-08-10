Cancel
Scientists Have Created Food Using Only Water And Electricity. Here's How

By Gillie Houston
The future of inexpensive, sustainable food could be on the horizon with a groundbreaking discovery that could change the culinary world as we know it. According to Smithsonian Magazine, scientists at the VTT Technical Research Centre of Finland and the Lappeenranta University of Technology have come one step closer to pulling food out of thin air, utilizing just water, bacteria, and electricity to create a new form of edible protein.

