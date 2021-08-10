Three Bear Cubs Visits North Carolina, Lake Toxaway Golf Course

A white-tailed deer's fur turns a rich reddish-brown during spring and summer, while its fur turns a muted grey-brown during fall and winter. The largest male deer (buck) can reach 4 feet at the shoulder and weigh more than 400 pounds. From mountain forests to coastal marshes, white-tailed deer can be found throughout Central and North America. Typically, deer feed primarily at sunrise and sunset, meaning they are crepuscular animals. Leaf, twig, bark, acorns, fruits, mushrooms, corn, and soybeans are their primary food sources. Deer have highly developed hearing, smell, and vision senses, making them highly wary animals. Their snorting call will alert other nearby deer if they are seriously frightened.
