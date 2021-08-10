Three Bear Cubs Visits North Carolina, Lake Toxaway Golf Course

Yesterday we reported about Piglet, the dachund that was lost when a car was stolen from the parking lot at Wal Mart in Onley Monday. Yesterday, the car was found totaled in the woods near Greenville North Carolina. It was a total loss. Piglet was then spotted tied up outside of a store near Greenville. The owner of Piglet, Caroline Lewis of Accomac and her daughter Marcia jumped in the car and headed south. They expect to return with Piglet sometime today. Even though the car was totaled, the Lewis family is thankful that their pet will be home shortly. They thank everyone for their concern and prayers over the last day and a half.