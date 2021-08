East Trinity Masonic Lodge, Our Lady of The Lake Catholic Church urge eligible blood donors to give in August and every two months following. 12352837 – blood guy asking you to donateROCKWALL, Texas (August 5, 2021) – Blood is essential and can’t be manufactured. If it could be, that would be necessary right now. Only four percent of individuals who could donate blood are actually doing it. Additionally, in 30 years, the blood supply has never seen such a chronic low as it has since the beginning of the pandemic. New volunteer blood donors are urgently needed to revitalize a local blood supply and save more Texas patients’ lives.