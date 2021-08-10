Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Movies

'Scream' Will Ask if You Like Scary Movies With a 4K Blu-ray 25th Anniversary Release

By Drew Baumgartner
Collider
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleScream, Wes Craven's beloved 1996 slasher, is celebrating its 25th anniversary with a new 4K Ultra HD release. Paramount Home Entertainment has announced that the feature-packed and newly remastered 4K Ultra HD & Blu-ray will be available October 19, just in time for Halloween. The new edition includes a brand-new...

collider.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Neve Campbell
Person
Tyler Gillett
Person
Wes Craven
Person
Courteney Cox
Person
David Arquette
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Scream#Scary Movies#Paramount Pictures#K Ultra Hd Blu Ray#Q A#K Ultra Hd Steelbook
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Movies
Related
MoviesPosted by
IndieWire

‘Friday the 13th’ and More Spine-Chilling Horror Movies Worth Buying on Blu-ray

All products and services featured by IndieWire are independently selected by IndieWire editors. However, IndieWire may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes. Ready to celebrate Friday the 13th? From paranormal to slasher films, sci-fi, comedy, and romance, horror movies offer up a little something for all kinds of movie fans — but there are a few classics that any horror enthusiast should have in their collection. Below, find a selection of treasured horror flicks starting with “Friday the 13th,” and other horror films such as “Texas Chainsaw...
MoviesTheHDRoom

Scream Factory Debuting ‘Alone in the Dark’ on Blu-ray

The 1982 cult classic Alone in the Dark will be making its long-awaited Blu-ray debut on September 14th, 2021. This Collectors’s Edition release comes courtesy of Scream Factory. It boasts a new 2K scan of the interpositive as well as a selection of all-new and legacy bonus features. Pre-order Alone...
MoviesCollider

Tom Hanks' Sci-Fi Movie 'Finch' Unveils First Image and Release Date on Apple TV+

Tom Hanks' new sci-fi movie Finch will debut on Apple TV+ on Friday, Nov. 5, it was announced Thursday by Apple, which also unveiled an intriguing first image from the film. Finch is billed as a moving adventure about a man, a robot and a dog who form an unlikely family before the man sets out on a quest to ensure that his beloved canine companion will be cared for after he’s gone. Hanks plays the title character, a robotics engineer who's one of the few survivors of a cataclysmic solar event that has left the world a wasteland. As a result, Finch has spent the last decade living in an underground bunker where he has built a world of his own that he shares with his dog, Goodyear. He creates a robot -- who quickly names himself Jeff (Caleb Landry-Jones) -- to watch over Goodyear when he no longer can, though the two don't get along at first. As the trio embarks on a perilous journey into a desolate American West, Finch strives to show Jeff the joy and wonder of what it means to be alive, though their road trip is paved with many challenges as they try to navigate the dangers of the new world.
MoviesComicBook

Friday the 13th: All 12 Jason Voorhees Horror Movies Ranked

Debuting in 1980, the original Friday the 13th cashed in on the slasher craze of the late '70s and birthed one of the most iconic villains in all of horror movie history, Jason Voorhees. More than 40 years later, Jason and his battered hockey masks rank him as one of the seminal figures of cinema, up alongside Michael Myers and Freddy Krueger, as well as the Universal Monsters like Dracula and the Wolf Man.
MoviesTheHDRoom

‘Paramount Presents: The Sheik’ Blu-ray Release Date and Details

This year marks the 100th anniversary of a classic silent era film and trailblazer, The Sheik. Paramount Home Entertainment will celebrate this incredible milestone by bringing The Sheik into the Paramount Presents Blu-ray line on October 19th, 2021. An extensive restoration was required for The Sheik’s Paramount Presents Blu-ray debut....
MoviesHigh-Def Digest

Universal Classic Horror Monsters Scaring 4K UHD Blu-ray October 5th

Well, this is a pleasant surprise! Ever since Apple updated their digital offering of Tod Browning's classic Dracula starring Bela Lugosi, we knew something was coming from Universal - but we didn't expect this! In time to celebrate the 90th Anniversaries of Dracula and Frankenstein and the 80th Anniversary of The Wolfman - Universal is bowing an 8-Disc 4K UHD Blu-ray + Blu-ray + Digital set featuring Dracula, Frankenstein, The Wolfman, and The Invisible Man.
Moviescinelinx.com

Night of the Animated Dead Blu-Ray Details and Release Date Announced

Warner Bros has announced the release details on their upcoming animated remake of George A. Romero’s classic Night of the Living Dead. Announced early last month, WB Animation is giving the iconic zombie film a new lease on life with Night of the Animated Dead. While we still don’t have a trailer (hopefully soon), today brings a release date and look at the upcoming blu-ray cover. The film will launch digitally on September 21st, with the physical Blu-ray hitting on October 5, 2021…just in time for Halloween!
TV Seriesbloody-disgusting.com

“Chucky” Casts a Spell With New Teaser Video and Poster for ‘Child’s Play’ TV Series

Coming to SYFY and USA on October 12, Don Mancini‘s “Chucky” series has officially wrapped production, and today brings two new social media teasers for the series. First up we have a short teaser video wherein Chucky speaks – and yes, that’s Brad Dourif back as the voice of the killer doll! – and underneath you’ll find some new poster art. Both the video and the art pay tribute to the marketing materials for 1978’s Magic!
MoviesPosted by
IndieWire

Wes Craven’s Favorite Movies: 5 Films to Buy on Blu-Ray

All products and services featured by IndieWire are independently selected by IndieWire editors. However, IndieWire may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes. Wes Craven was a master of horror movies. The Cleveland native, who made...
MoviesPopculture

'Friday the 13th: The Final Chapter' Featured a Brutally, Disturbing Scene Based off a Real Murder

Friday the 13th has come round again, and as fans of the horror franchise named for the superstitious day pop in a DVD or queue one of the films on a streaming service, many might be curious to know that Friday the 13th: The Final Chapter featured a brutally disturbing scene that was based on a real murder. Screen Rant recently shared the history of the scene, which featured E. Erich Anderson's character Rob Dier being murdered by Jason Voorhees in a basement. Surprisingly, the scene lacks the level of gore for which the franchise has come to be known for, but it was still deeply cruel and haunting, nonetheless.
MoviesTheHDRoom

‘The Guns of Navarone’ 4K Blu-ray Release Date and Details

In celebration of The Guns of Navarone hitting a 60-year anniversary in 2021, Sony Pictures Home Entertainment are debuting the classic World War II film on 4K Ultra HD Blu-ray. The release date is October 12th, 2021. Gregory Peck, David Niven and Anthony Quinn star in the tale of a...
MoviesHigh-Def Digest

Paramount Officially Announces Scream 4K Ultra HD Blu-ray For October 19th

Paramount Calling Up 4K Ultra HD Blu-ray Of Wes Craven's Slasher Classic Scream on October 19th. We kinda already knew this was coming, it was briefly up for pre-order on Amazon before it was taken down. Now Paramount makes it official - Scream is coming 4K Ultra HD Blu-ray to celebrate its 25th Anniversary. The film set the bar for an entire generation of slasher films on top of three sequels and a new film coming in 2022 from directors Matt Bettinelli-Olpin and Tyler Gillett.
MoviesComicBook

The Silence of the Lambs Hits 4K Blu-ray for Its 30th Anniversary

The Silence of the Lambs starring Jodie Foster as FBI agent Clarice Starling and Anthony Hopkins in his Oscar-winning performance as serial killer Hannibal Lecter, turns 30 this year. No milestone like this can be celebrated without a new Blu-ray release, which is why The Silence of the Lambs is finally getting a 4K Ultra HD edition from Kino Lorber.
MoviesWashington Times

‘Batman: Long Halloween’ Blu-ray movie review

Writer Jeff Loeb and artist Tim Sales’ seminal comic book murder mystery that explored the early years of the Dark Knight now debuts as a two-part animated movie from Warner Bros. Home Entertainment in Batman: Long Halloween — Part One (Rated PG-13, 1:78:1 aspect ratio, 85 minutes, $29.98) and Batman: Long Halloween — Part Two (Rated R, 2.39:1 aspect ratio, 89 minutes, $34.98).

Comments / 0

Community Policy