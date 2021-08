HUTCHINSON, Kan. — The Reno County Health Department says the 14-day positive test rate in Reno County is currently 14.4% and active cases have increased to 220. The health department says testing remains an integral part of combating the spread of COVID-19. Testing is available through a local medical provider or at the free community site located at Simply Good Overstocks in South Hutchinson. Visit www.gogettested.com for scheduling information. KDHE’s mobile vaccine and testing lab will also be in Hutchinson on August 18, 25 and September 1 at the Salvation Army-Food Pantry, 700 N. Walnut, from 8 am to 3 pm.