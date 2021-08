If money is no object, then designing the most amazing kitchen ever is certainly not going to be hard. You can hire all the work done and for several thousand dollars your new kitchen will be installed for you in a matter of a few days. If you’re lucky enough to have a healthy sum set aside for your new kitchen, then you might have to shop around a little bit for contractors to do the job, but you can also have your new kitchen installed fairly quickly, maybe with just a few less options.