FULLERTON, Calif. – Cal State Fullerton men's soccer and Head Coach George Kuntz announced the hiring of Irving Garcia as assistant coach Tuesday. "Irving has always been a catalyst for positive change as a player and person. We are very lucky to welcome him and his family to Cal State Fullerton as a mentor, coach and teacher," Kuntz said. "I have been fortunate to know Irvin for a long time. I watched him play in high school and recruited and coached him in college. His pedigree as a pro player and coaching background have provided us an opportunity to have yet another wonderful coach in our program. We are excited to have this staff together and are ready to move quickly towards the season!"