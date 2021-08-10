Illinois launches $10 million grants for tourism attractions and festivals

On Tuesday, Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker and the Illinois Department of Commerce & Economic Opportunity announced a new $10 million grants program aimed towards helping the tourism industry recover from the pandemic by bringing back new and returning tourism attractions and festivals to the state. The Tourism Attractions and Festivals Grant program is supported by federal dollars from the American Rescue Plan Act and is part of a broader effort to help reinvigorate tourism in Illinois and help the industry recover economically.