Sterling Heights City Council to Honor Committee's Diversity Champs

STERLING HEIGHTS -- The Sterling Heights Ethnic Community Committee is currently seeking nominations of individuals and businesses that champion diversity for its 14th annual Diversity Distinction Awards to be presented during a dinner celebration on Sept. 30, 2021, at 6:00 p.m. at the Century Banquet Center, located within the American Polish Century Club. The Ethnic Community Committee is proud to partner with the City Council in presenting award trophies to deserving individuals, organizations and businesses that make a difference in our community.

Nominations are due by Friday, August 27 and can be made by filling out the Diversity Distinction Award Nomination Form online at www.sterling-heights.net. Nominees should either be Sterling Heights residents, businesses or organizations doing business in the city.

To be considered for the prestigious honor, individual nominees should demonstrate inclusion, appreciation and acceptance of diversity in his or her every day functions.

Businesses and organizations nominated should:

• Recruit, retain and advance people of various diverse backgrounds

• Incorporate workplace diversity into corporate goals and/or performance measures

• Show a commitment to diversity through philanthropic contributions

According to the Ethnic Community Committee, the Diversity Distinction Awards were initiated to recognize the good works of those in the community. Last year, the committee honored Ted Amsden, Malcom Charles, James and Michaella Oh and Stephen Slancik & the staff of Schuchard Elementary. The committee has bestowed the award on 46 individuals, 20 businesses and 16 organizations since 2008.

“As a committee, we recognize that community members do so much to further understanding and respect among the many cultures and ethnicities that call the city of Sterling Heights home,” said Ethnic Community Committee Chairperson Carmen Williams. “We believe it is most appropriate that the individuals’ and organizations’ efforts be recognized by the mayor, city council, ethnic committee and fellow residents.”

The eleven-member Sterling Heights Ethnic Community Committee was formed in 1990. Its goals include developing understanding and improving the communication among diverse races and ethnic groups in the city.

For more information on tickets for the event and sponsorship opportunities, call Community Relations at (586) 446-2470.

