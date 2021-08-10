UK rapper KSI to host album launch party via Roblox
Roblox has partnered with UK rapper KSI to host the launch party for his new album, All Over The Place, via the online game platform. KSI, whose real name is Olajide William 'JJ' Olatunji, found fame as a YouTube personality and eventually branched out into several other avenues, such as music and boxing. Released on July 16th this year, All Over The Place is the UK rapper’s second studio album and has quickly reached the number one spot on the UK album charts.www.pocketgamer.biz
Comments / 0