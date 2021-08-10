ZeroAvia Ground Tests Fuel-Cell Power For 19-Seaters

Hyzon Motors Inc.’s hydrogen fuel cell-powered truck will hit the road soon in California in its first customer trial in the United States. Hyzon, a leading global supplier of zero-emission fuel cell electric heavy vehicles, announced today the signing of a trial agreement with Total Transport Services Inc (TTSI), a prominent port trucking company in Southern California and a leading provider of logistics services with distinct expertise in distributing imports within the US and Canada. Under the agreement, Hyzon will provide a Class 8 heavy-duty fuel cell electric truck to TTSI for a 30-day trial in Q4.