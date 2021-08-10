That “Field of Dreams” amid Iowa corn is heaven on earth for Rochester couple

Both had been married before, so when it came time to tie the knot again, Lynn Holland Burke was quite content to keep things simple. A small ceremony with a justice of the peace would suffice. But Jerry Ryan had grander plans. The Rush Henrietta High School English teacher was a true romantic, and he said that if he was going to get married again, he wanted the ceremony to occur “someplace special, someplace magical.” And, so, the lifelong baseball fan and movie buff told Lynn he had found the perfect setting — the ball diamond that had been carved out of an Iowa cornfield for the filming of “Field of Dreams.”