Cancer

Positive preliminary data on CRISPR treatment for blood diseases

By Children's Hospital of Philadelphia
MedicalXpress
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA collaborative team of researchers, including Stephan Grupp, MD, Ph.D., Cell Therapy and Transplant Section Chief and Medical Director of the Cell and Gene Therapy Laboratory at Children's Hospital of Philadelphia (CHOP) and pioneer of the first cellular immunotherapy in childhood cancer, recently presented preliminary data showing that a CRISPR-based gene-editing therapy for inherited blood disorders is safe and effective.

