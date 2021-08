Since Microsoft released the original Xbox in 2001, we’ve seen thousands of games appear on four generations of consoles. The MRT team has decided to come together to choose the best of the best from their exclusive catalog, and We have opted for 10 games that represent the best of Xbox. Our criteria: We have chosen games that were exclusive to Xbox in their origin. They may have been released on other consoles later, but at the time they only appeared on some of Microsoft’s consoles. Having said that, here are our top 10 Xbox exclusive games. Which ones are yours?