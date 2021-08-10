Romtvedt: Proposal for nuclear power calls for caution

A recent article in Coastal Point described SKIPJACK-2 as an updated plan for wind turbines on the Delaware coast to provide 760 megawatts (MW) of power for Maryland. Ørsted, a Danish wind energy company (largest in the world), has submitted a bid to enlarge SKIPJACK-1 from 10-12 wind turbines to about 64. Ørsted has found that very large wind turbines are more efficient and has planned to install wind turbines on 853-foot steel towers. Under optimum conditions, wind 8-48 miles per hour, a turbine can generate about 12 MW. The turbines would have three blades, each 534 feet long. Formerly, wind farms have been built with a tower separation (distance between turbines) of seven times the blade length, but air turbulence interferes with efficiency, and several studies have shown that distances of at least 15 blade lengths between turbines is optimum. Fifteen blade lengths is over 1.5 miles between wind turbines. This distance, representing a spread of more than 60 miles for 64 units, seems problematic.