Colts rookie QB Sam Ehlinger getting first-team reps

By Zac Wassink
 3 days ago
Indianapolis Colts quarterback Sam Ehlinger Marc Lebryk-USA TODAY Sports

Shortly after Indianapolis Colts starting quarterback Carson Wentz underwent "very successful" surgery to repair a foot injury that could keep him sidelined through the start of the regular season, Colts coach Frank Reich suggested 2020 fourth-round draft pick Jacob Eason would remain his QB1 until Wentz returns.

It seems a lot can change in a week.

Per ESPN's Mike Wells and NFL Media, rookie and sixth-round draft selection Sam Ehlinger received reps with the Indianapolis first-team offense on Tuesday.

"It wasn't Jacob (Eason) doing anything wrong," Reich explained. "This is a meritocracy and Sam (Ehlinger) has looked good so we decided to split it up. The good news is they both looked sharp today. We'll continue to split those reps."

Reich added Eason "will probably start" for Sunday's preseason opener against the Carolina Panthers, while Ehlinger "will probably come in whenever" later in the contest.

Wells noted that Eason has held onto the football in the pocket too long in certain situations and hasn't yet done enough to cement his spot atop the depth chart while Wentz is sidelined. If neither Eason nor Ehlinger look capable of leading the Colts to regular-season wins by the end of the month, Indianapolis could pursue a trade for a proven commodity such as current Chicago Bears signal-caller and former Wentz backup Nick Foles.

