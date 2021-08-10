Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Drinks

City of Springfield to Open Cooling Centers, Keep Forest Park Pool and Splash Pads Open

Posted by 
Springfield, Massachusetts
Springfield, Massachusetts
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1YBmKN_0bNdYkR600

According to local weather services, temperatures are expected to stay in the mid to high 90s with humidity.

Mayor Sarno states, “I want to remind residents to stay hydrated, check on your elderly neighbors, be mindful of your pets, and please take advantage of our wonderful park facilities that offer the resources for staying cool during these hot summer days.”

Cooling Center Sites are:

Site

Address

Day & Hours

Heat stress is a serious condition that poses a health threat to many people, particularly the elderly. Heat stress places a strain on the body, and if the strain becomes too great, it can cause serious and permanent damage, even death. Preventive measures should be taken in order to avoid heat stress.

Certain medical conditions and prescription drugs can make you more vulnerable to heat stress. Those who have high blood pressure, diabetes, a weak or damaged heart, infection or fever, diarrhea, problems with circulation, skin diseases, sunburn, those who are overweight, or who have had a previous stroke are at a greater risk of falling victim to heat stress. In addition, those who take medication for sleeplessness, high blood pressure, nervousness, depression, or poor circulation are also more susceptible to heat stress. If you fall into either of these categories, please consult your doctor or pharmacist for advice.

Loss of appetite, lack of energy, fainting, and cramps are signs that you are losing the battle against heat. Take the appropriate steps to protect yourself.

What you should do if the weather is extremely hot:

  • Stay indoors as much as possible and limit exposure to the sun.
  • Stay on the lowest floor out of the sunshine if air conditioning is not available.
  • Consider spending the warmest part of the day in public buildings such as libraries, schools, movie theaters, shopping malls, and other community facilities. Circulating air can cool the body by increasing the perspiration rate of evaporation.
  • Eat well-balanced, light, and regular meals. Avoid using salt tables unless directed to do so by a physician.
  • Drink plenty of water. Persons who have epilepsy or heart, kidney, or liver disease; are on fluid-restricted diets; or have a problem with fluid retention should consult a doctor before increasing liquid intake.
  • Limit intake of alcoholic beverages.
  • Dress in loose-fitting, lightweight, and light-colored clothes that cover as much as possible.
  • Protect face and head by wearing a wide-brimmed hat.
  • Check on family, friends, and neighbors who do not have air conditioning and who spend much of their time alone.
  • Never leave children or pets alone in closed vehicles.
  • Avoid strenuous work during the warmest part of the day. Use a buddy system when working in extreme heat, and take frequent breaks.

Keep your four legged friends safely and comfortably at home during the extreme heat.

  • Never leave an animal in a parked car. Car rides can quickly turn deadly as the inside of a car can reach temperatures in excess of 120 degrees in several minutes.
  • Bring outdoor animals into cooler areas of your home. If they must stay outside, ensure they have protection from the sun. A dog house does not provide relief or protection from the heat. Access to plenty of shade and cool potable water is critical to their well-being.
  • Limit exercise to hours when the sun is down and take it easy or better yet, wait until the heat wave ends. Pets are prone to heat exhaustion just like people. In addition, hot asphalt can burn their feet.
  • Animals are susceptible to sunburn. Be sure any topical sunscreen products you use are labeled for use on animals.

Comments / 0

Springfield, Massachusetts

Springfield, Massachusetts

8
Followers
35
Post
30
Views
ABOUT

Springfield is a city in the state of Massachusetts, United States, and the seat of Hampden County.

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Alcoholic Beverages#Air Conditioning#Weather#Open Cooling Centers#Keep Forest Park Pool#Cooling Center Sites
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Diabetes
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Drinks
Related
Crystal River, FLCitrus County Chronicle

Crystal River's splash pad park on track to open in October

Battling rains and inconsistent supply lines, workers are still on track and within budget to finish the Crystal River Splash Pad Park. After breaking ground in late April, crews with Lecanto-based contractor Daly & Zilch Inc. have created the foundations for the city’s 1,000-square-foot fountain pad and its future surroundings of shade umbrellas, greenery, landscaping and sidewalks to the Crosstown Trail.
Franklin, TNPosted by
Community Impact Nashville

Blood Assurance opens donation center in Cool Springs

Blood Assurance, a nonprofit provider of blood products to area hospitals, including Williamson Medical Center, opened the county's first brick-and-mortar donation center Aug. 13. Located at 600A Frazier Drive, Franklin, the center features private screening rooms and an open donation area with socially distanced chairs. Officials said they hope to...
Oakland County, MIThe Oakland Press

Splash pads and water parks in Oakland County provide a place to cool off

As summer winds down, residents may want to take advantage of the local splash pads, waterparks and swimming pools in the area. Here’s a list of facilities in Oakland County:. • Farmington Hills’ Splash Pad, inside Heritage Park on Farmington Road, fhgov.com/Activities/Parks-Facilities/Splash-Pad.aspx. • Spray Park at Clintonwood Park, 6000 Clarkston...
New Fairfield, CTRegister Citizen

New Fairfield cooling centers open through Friday

NEW FAIRFIELD — An excessive heat warning for the area has prompted the town to open cooling centers for residents seeking relief from the heat. The National Weather Service has issued an excessive heat warning for Fairfield County, where the forecast calls for highs in the 90s for Friday before dropping to the 80s on Saturday.
Asbury Park, NJthecoaster.net

Cooling Center Open in Asbury Park

Due to the excessive heat, an air-conditioned cooling center will be open at the Asbury Park Transportation Center, Main Street at Cookman Avenue, until 5 p.m. Wed., Aug. 11 and from 9 a.m. until 5 pm. Aug. 12 and 13. For more information call Asbury Park Social Services at 732-502-5733.
Albany, NYWRGB

Capital Region areas open cooling stations and splash pads

With the heat and humidity making temperatures feel like they’re in the triple digits, some Capital Region cities are offering cooling centers and extending splash pad and pool hours. Pools. Arbor Hill Community Center Pool. Lincoln Park Pool. Mater Christi Pool. Spray Pads. Black Lives Matter Park Spray Pad. Colonie...
Lacey, WAthurstontalk.com

Lacey Opens Cooling Center Targeted for Seniors

2 p.m. – 7 p.m. The cooling center will operate with the following guidelines:. All guests, vaccinated or unvaccinated, are required to wear a face covering and practice physical distancing. Bring your own water and snacks. There will be limited water and no food service available. on site. Small mammal...
Norwalk, CTNew Haven Register

Library and police department cooling centers open in Norwalk

NORWALK — To combat the three-day heat wave simmering the state, the city opened three cooling centers for residents to seek refuge. The National Weather Service forecast a heat wave from Wednesday through Friday, with temperatures in the 90s, combined with humidity, reaching a heat index of more than 100.
Amherst, MAWWLP 22News

Amherst opens cooling center for oncoming heat wave

AMHERST, Mass. (WWLP) – The Town of Amherst announced the opening of a cooling center to help residents of the area beat the heat. The center will be open from Wednesday through Friday from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. The cooling center is located at the Bangs Community Center at 70 Boltwood Walk, Amherst, MA 01002. Those with questions about the cooling center can call the town at (413) 259-3002 or email townmanager@amherstma.gov.
Bangs, TXkoxe.com

City of Bangs Discusses Possible Pool & Splash Pads

BANGS – During Monday night’s meeting of the Bangs City Council, discussion took place regarding the interest of bringing a city swimming pool and splash pad to town. Billy Jordan, City of Bangs Public Works Director, stated he had been in contact with a company called Oasis who could install a splash pad at a cost of approximately $30,000. Jordan stated a grant was also available through the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department that could pay up to half the cost. The splash pad would use recyclable water, could be turned on and off as the city saw fit, and would not affect water pressure within the city limits.
Trenton, NJtrentondaily.com

Trenton Cooling Centers and Pools Open

The temperature is going to get near 100 degrees this week! The City of Trenton advises residents to drink plenty of fluids, avoid prolonged exposure to the sun, wear light colored and/or loose fitting clothing, and most importantly, check on relatives, friends and elders. If residents need a break from...
Northampton, MADaily Hampshire Gazette

Northampton to open cooling center in response to heat forecast

NORTHAMPTON — The city is opening a cooling center in response to extreme and potentially dangerous heat in the forecast over the next several days. The Northampton Senior Center at 67 Conz St. will serve as a cooling center for the general public from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Thursday and Friday of this week.
Torrington, CTRegister Citizen

Torrington opens cooling centers, anticipating heat wave

TORRINGTON — City officials announced that they are offering cooling centers for residents now through Aug. 13. The Torrington City Hall Auditorium, 140 Main St., is open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Masks and social distancing are required. The Sullivan Senior Center, 88 East Albert St., is open to...
Iowa City, IAcbs2iowa.com

Iowa City splash pads and pools to close after Labor Day

IOWA CITY, Iowa (Iowa's News Now) — The Iowa City Parks and Recreation Department announces the schedule marking the final days of the season for splash pads and the outdoor City Park Pool. The City's splash pads are traditionally open from Memorial Day to Labor Day. The last day of...

Comments / 0

Community Policy