CDC Adds France, Israel to 'Avoid Travel' Designation
The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has added seven destinations, including France and Israel, to its list of areas with the highest risk of Covid-19 exposure. France and Israel, along with Aruba, Eswatini (formerly Swaziland), French Polynesia, Iceland and Thailand, now are among the nearly 80 destinations on the CDC's Level 4 list, designating "very high" Covid-19 risk. The CDC advises U.S. residents to "avoid travel" to those destinations.www.businesstravelnews.com
Comments / 0