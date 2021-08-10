Cancel
CDC Adds France, Israel to 'Avoid Travel' Designation

By Michael B. Baker
businesstravelnews.com
 5 days ago

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has added seven destinations, including France and Israel, to its list of areas with the highest risk of Covid-19 exposure. France and Israel, along with Aruba, Eswatini (formerly Swaziland), French Polynesia, Iceland and Thailand, now are among the nearly 80 destinations on the CDC's Level 4 list, designating "very high" Covid-19 risk. The CDC advises U.S. residents to "avoid travel" to those destinations.

