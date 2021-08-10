Take 2: Attorneys Compare Notes After Trying Same Case Twice—Before and During Pandemic

Want to get this daily news briefing by email? Here’s the sign-up. WORK IT OUT - Just a few months ago, court leaders were gearing up for a return to something resembling normalcy and the opportunity to finally begin getting their arms around case backlogs that had swelled during the pandemic. But even with courthouses beginning to reopen and in-person proceedings resuming, COVID-19 surges in some parts of the country and concerns over the Delta variant have made clear that “business as usual” is still a long way off and clogged dockets are likely to persist. In this week’s Law.com Litigation Trendspotter column, we examine how courts have begun urging parties, in no uncertain terms, to resolve their disputes through methods other than trials. Before we dive in, I’m interested to get your thoughts: Should courts be urging civil litigants to settle their cases rather than hold out for trial? If you’re a civil litigator, have you experienced this in any of your cases recently? Let me know at [email protected].