Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Law

Take 2: Attorneys Compare Notes After Trying Same Case Twice—Before and During Pandemic

By Cedra Mayfield
Law.com
 4 days ago

Some might argue trying a case twice can help litigators be better prepared the second time around. But for a Gordon Rees Scully Mansukhani trial team in Atlanta and Seattle, defending a corporate client in an employment-discrimination retrial meant diving into a deep end of firsts amid the pandemic. And it meant being aware of new considerations, including virtual backdrops.

www.law.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Attorneys#Pandemic#Atlanta#Seattle#Diving
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Law
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Related
LawLaw.com

Manhattan Employment Lawyer Suspended for 6 Months for Lying to Client About Lawsuit He Never Filed

A Manhattan employment lawyer has been suspended from practicing law for six months, after facing 18 professional misconduct charges that had centered on allegations he lied to his client about the status of the client’s case for two years, never filing a complaint but nevertheless telling the client he was about to file for sanctions against the opposing party for delay and falsely naming a judge who supposedly had the case.
LawLaw.com

The Way Back: How Law Firms Are Planning for Post-COVID Office Life

It’s been over a year since COVID-19 forced law firms to quickly move out of their offices, and firms have taken a broad spectrum of approaches when it comes to getting people back at their desks. Some rolled personnel back in over the summer in 2020, while others remain entirely remote, or as close to it as possible. With the vaccine rollout in full swing, still more are planning their next steps for a safe return, and permanent changes to their offices based on lessons learned in the past year.
LawLaw.com

Ex-ICE Worker Who Claimed Public Speaking Aggravated Emotional Disorder Secures Pretrial Settlement

A former Immigration and Customs Enforcement division worker was paid $125,000 to settle a lawsuit in which he alleged that he was forced out of his job. In January 2017, plaintiff Ronald Green, 58, a senior intelligence research specialist employed by the U.S. Department of Homeland Security’s Immigrations and Customs Enforcement division, was assigned to a new team of superiors. Green suffered long-standing post-traumatic stress disorder that necessitated psychiatric counseling, and he claimed that the condition was aggravated by assignments that involved public speaking.
Florida StateLaw.com

SEC Sues South Florida Movie Studio Over Alleged $1.2 Million Fraud

The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission sued The Movie Studio Inc. and its CEO Gordon Scott Venters Friday in Florida Southern District Court. The complaint accuses the defendants of defrauding investors of $1.2 million by issuing false press releases regarding The Movie Studio’s ownership, production and licensing of its films. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 0:21-cv-61686, Securities and Exchange Commission v. The Movie Studio, Inc. et al.
Public HealthLaw.com

'If You End Up Having to Fire People': Employment Lawyers See Spike in Calls About Vaccines, COVID-19 Variants

Labor and employment lawyers are seeing another uptick in consultations as COVID-19 variants continue to spike infection rates nationwide, prompting employers to reconsider mandating employee vaccinations. Brett Coburn. (Courtesy photo) For Alston & Bird partner Brett Coburn in Atlanta, the focus has shifted from whether corporate clients can mandate employee...
LawLaw.com

Contempt Claims Facing Arnold & Porter Spotlight Discovery Risks

Arnold & Porter Kaye Scholer, facing contempt allegations related to opioid litigation, is in hot water in a case that highlights the increasingly high stakes for law firms handling voluminous discovery. While discovery in large litigation matters is often problematic, legal ethics experts said the courts are increasingly less empathetic...
BusinessLaw.com

Comcast Taps Littler to Defend Civil Rights Suit Brought by Customer

Attorneys at Littler Mendelson on Friday removed a civil rights lawsuit against Comcast to New Jersey District Court. The complaint was filed by Costello & Mains on behalf of Gabriella Guzman, who claims she endured gender discrimination while having service installed in her home. The case is 1:21-cv-15284, Guzman v. Comcast Corporation et al.
LawLaw.com

How to Track Outside Counsel Diversity Data: The Morning Minute

Want to get this daily news briefing by email? Here’s the sign-up. WORK IT OUT - Just a few months ago, court leaders were gearing up for a return to something resembling normalcy and the opportunity to finally begin getting their arms around case backlogs that had swelled during the pandemic. But even with courthouses beginning to reopen and in-person proceedings resuming, COVID-19 surges in some parts of the country and concerns over the Delta variant have made clear that “business as usual” is still a long way off and clogged dockets are likely to persist. In this week’s Law.com Litigation Trendspotter column, we examine how courts have begun urging parties, in no uncertain terms, to resolve their disputes through methods other than trials. Before we dive in, I’m interested to get your thoughts: Should courts be urging civil litigants to settle their cases rather than hold out for trial? If you’re a civil litigator, have you experienced this in any of your cases recently? Let me know at [email protected].
LawLaw.com

Lieff Cabraser Hits McKinsey & Company With Civil Rico Class Action Claims Over Opioid Epidemic

Lieff Cabraser Heimann & Bernstein filed a civil RICO class action Friday in California Northern District Court against McKinsey & Company. The suit pursues claims on behalf of health plans who have incurred costs related to the opioid epidemic over McKinsey’s alleged role in fueling the crisis. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 3:21-cv-06274, District Council 37 Benefits Fund Trust v. McKinsey & Company, Inc.
LawLaw.com

Session Replay Software is the Latest Commercial Litigation Trend

Don’t look now, commercial lawyers, but consumer class action attorneys are compiling lawsuits around a commonly-used piece of website software — and they’ve got a novel legal theory to boot. I’m talking about session replay software, the impetus behind a new litigation trend in Florida and beyond, as the Daily...
LawLaw.com

How Milford Lawyer Nearly Doubled Settlement Offer for His Client

The deposition testimony of the victim of a two-car crash, coupled with the medical records and the fact that the defense never questioned liability on the part of the defendant driver, helped clinch a $150,000 payout for plaintiff Leo Harper, plaintiffs counsel said. Andrew Buchetto of Carter Mario Law Firm...
Congress & Courtsbloomberglaw.com

Amazon’s Suit Against N.Y. Over Covid Probe Tossed by Judge (2)

A federal judge dismissed a lawsuit by Amazon.com Inc. challenging New York’s authority to investigate the company’s pandemic procedures at a fulfillment center on Staten Island, the latest setback for the online retailer in its ongoing clash with the state. The suit was dismissed Tuesday by U.S. District Judge. Brian...
Pharmaceuticalssportswar.com

Look at US cases and hospitalizations before and after vaccine

This is where the media is tripping up. It’s pretty unequivocal that the vaccine has significantly reduced spread and even more so hospitalizations and deaths. Obviously the vaccine was never going to completely eliminate spread or positive cases but these are marginal issues. On the whole the vaccine is extremely effective and if you are against shut downs and masking and want to get back to normal getting everyone the vaccine as soon as possible is the obvious solution.

Comments / 0

Community Policy