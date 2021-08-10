Marvin Tryner Jr.

BRAIDWOOD—Marvin Joseph Tryner Jr., 61, of Braidwood, passed away Saturday, Aug. 7, 2021 at Amita St. Joseph Medical Center in Joliet. He was born Nov. 25, 1959 in Joliet. Marvin was raised and lived on the Tryner Family Farm. He graduated from Reed-Custer High School. He retired from StarCon Mobil Refinery, following 25 years of employment. Marvin's passion in life was to give back to all his favorite organizations, helping with fish fry's for the Immaculate Conception Catholic Church and the Godley Park District. Marvin looked forward to doing Lenten Fish Fry's for the church. He was a long time member of the Braidwood Lion's Club and enjoyed devoting his time to their Annual Summerfest Festival. Marvin volunteered at least three times each week for the Braidwood Food Pantry helping to serve community families in need. Marvin was also an active member of the Braidwood Mosquito Abatement District.