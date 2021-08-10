MERCER, WI—Joseph R. Lambert Sr., 93, of Mercer, WI passed away Sunday, Aug. 8, 2021 in Morris. Born Aug. 1, 1928 in Joliet, Joseph was one of 11 children of Louis and Lillian (Erickson) Lambert. On June 14, 1975 Joe would marry Charleen Ann Johnston. Joe was a member of the Salvation Army, Teamsters Local #179. He worked as a truck driver for Brown-Lambrecht and AMOCO from which he retired. After retiring Joe and Char moved to Mercer, WI, a place they so deeply loved to share with family and friends. Joe was an avid fisherman who also enjoyed boating and bird watching, and he took every opportunity to go for a drive when he could. In his spare time he enjoyed driving the trail groomer for Mercer Sno-Goers Club.