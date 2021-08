It was a short special session Republicans held in the Texas House of Representatives in Austin on Saturday. “The minimum number of deputies is not present,” said Speaker of the House Republican Dade Phelan and dismissed politicians over the weekend. More than fifty Texas Democrat MPs still refuse to return to Capitol Hill. At least 26 of them are still in the capital, Washington. They can therefore paralyze parliamentary operations. The clash with Tory Governor Greg Abbott began a new cycle this weekend. He had called a new extraordinary session of Parliament, which began on Saturday. Abbott had angrily announced “one special session after another” if these were necessary to achieve his government’s goals.