Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Pittsburgh, PA

Video of South Side fight sparks investigation of Pittsburgh police officers

By Megan Guza
Posted by 
Tribune-Review
Tribune-Review
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3NG5Y4_0bNdWzDV00
Tribune-Review

An incident involving several Pittsburgh Police officers on the city’s South Side is under investigation, according to a public safety spokesperson.

A video circulating on Facebook appears to show a fight Aug. 8 outside of the Cambod-Ican Kitchen at the corner of East Carson and South 17th streets.

The footage shows a large crowd outside the restaurant and at least two people on the sidewalk engaged in a fight. Several Pittsburgh Police officers enter the frame, and one pulls a person off of another man who is on the ground. The man stumbles backward and falls to the ground.

The video then seems to show two officers striking the man on the ground.

The circumstances surrounding the fight were not clear, nor was it known if anyone was arrested in the incident.

The video can be viewed here. It contains violence and graphic language.

Cara Cruz, a Public Safety spokeswoman, said officers were responding to a fight between patrons inside the restaurant. She said the Office of Municipal Investigations

The latest South Side incident comes amid an effort by city officials and police to stem the violence in that neighborhood, which is popular for its nightlife scene.

The South Side, for most of 2020 and the first months of 2021, remained a shell of itself as the covid-19 pandemic wrought a slew of restrictions, many focused on the hospitality industry. All capacity restrictions expired in late May, the Pennsylvania’s mask mandate expired June 27.

Police began stepping up patrols in early July as officials cited a “dangerous and untenable” situation involving crowded sidewalks, unruly pedestrians and sometimes violent tendencies. Shootings on consecutive weekends last month led officials to expedite a plan to restrict traffic on the most raucous section of the East Carson Street corridor.

The pandemic makes comparing crime so far in 2021 to the same time in 2020 difficult, but the city’s Uniform Crime Report for the first half of the year includes a heat map that shows the most popular stretch of East Carson Street as a hotspot in terms of reported crime.

In a different, interactive violence dashboard, data shows that theft and vandalism remained the top reported offenses in the South Side Flats through May 31, with larceny theft making up 22% of 339 reported crime and vandalism at 16%.

Instances of violent crime – not including homicide – have ebbed and flowed in the Flats over the years: 118 in 2016, 81 in 2017, 70 in 2018, 99 in 2019 and 58 in 2020. It should be noted that those numbers include only crime reported to law enforcement.

Comments / 0

Tribune-Review

Tribune-Review

Greensburg, PA
6K+
Followers
239
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for Tribune-Review

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Pennsylvania Crime & Safety
State
Pennsylvania State
Pittsburgh, PA
Crime & Safety
Carson, PA
Crime & Safety
City
Pittsburgh, PA
City
Carson, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pittsburgh Police#Sparks#Vandalism#Uniform Crime Report
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
Related
Pittsburgh, PAPittsburgh Post-Gazette

Hill District man was killed in Downtown Pittsburgh in dispute over woman

A Hill District man has been charged after fatally shooting a man Thursday afternoon in Downtown Pittsburgh in a dispute about a woman, according to police. Terrance Coates — whose age has not yet been made available — was shot multiple times in the chest around 1 p.m. in an alley near Fort Duquesne Boulevard between Sixth and Seventh streets, a criminal complaint said. He was taken to UPMC Mercy hospital in critical condition but was pronounced dead an hour later.
Miami Beach, FL850wftl.com

4 Police officers relieved of duty pending an investigation

Four Miami-Dade police officers are currently being investigated due to an excessive force complaint. The complaint stims from an arrest made early Monday at a hotel near Collins Avenue and 15th Street. According to the report, a suspect identified as 24-year-old Dalonta Crudup ran his bike into an officer and...
Texas StateComplex

White Texas Police Officer Under Investigation Over Video Showing Him Pinning Down Crying Black Teen

A sheriff’s deputy in Kaufman, Texas is under investigation after video captured him sitting on a teenage Black girl during an arrest. CBS 11 reports the incident happened in Forney’s Deerfield Heights neighborhood on Tuesday (July 27). The sheriff, who’s only been identified as “Deputy Marlin,” has been placed on administrative leave pending an investigation after the disturbing video surfaced on social media.
Pittsburgh, PAPosted by
CrimeOnline

37-Year-Old Woman Missing From South Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh police have asked for the public’s help finding a missing and endangered woman who hasn’t been seen since very early Wednesday morning. Tonya Prevade, 37, is described as 5 feet 6 inches tall and about 185 pounds. She has brown hair, blue eyes, and a distinctive “Blue Dermal” on her right cheek, Pittsburgh police said. She may be wearing eyeglasses.
Detroit, MIClickOnDetroit.com

Police investigating triple-shooting near park on Detroit’s west side

DETROIT – Police are investigating a shoot-out that occurred Sunday afternoon between two groups of people that left three teenagers wounded. According to authorities, it happened at about 6 p.m. near the intersection of Boston Boulevard and Ostego Street, by a football field where children were playing. Cellphone footage of...
Pittsburgh, PAwtae.com

Man dies after being shot in downtown Pittsburgh, two arrests made

PITTSBURGH — Police said two arrests have been made after a person was shot in downtown Pittsburgh on Thursday afternoon. Pittsburgh police said Taylor Wible, 21, of Pittsburgh has been charged with criminal homicide and carrying a firearm without a license. Police also said Ela Aydin, 18, of Oakdale has...
Posted by
CBS Pittsburgh

Man Accused Of Attacking Mounted Unit, Police Car During Downtown Riots Sentenced To Prison

By: KDKA-TV News Staff PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – A man who allegedly wielded a traffic sign as he attacked Pittsburgh Police Mounted Patrol horses and a cop car during the riots downtown was sentenced to prison. Raekwon Blankenship was sentenced Thursday morning to 2 1/2 to 5 years in the state penitentiary for his role in the protests that turned violent following George Floyd’s death in May of 2020. (Photo Courtesy: Allegheny County) According to the criminal complaint, Blankenship used a traffic sign to hit a horse with the Pittsburgh Police Mounted Unit named Toby. He’s accused of throwing the sign “in a javelin-type style,” impaling a police car and cracking the front windshield as the officers inside escaped. (Photo: KDKA) The criminal complaint also says video shows him jumping on the hood of an unmarked police car that was later torched. In May he pleaded guilty to multiple counts, including aggravated assault on officers, criminal mischief, riot, propulsion of missiles into an occupied vehicle and illegally taunting a police animal. He was also ordered to pay over $2,100 in restitution to cover the damage to the vehicles.
Pittsburgh, PAwtae.com

Shootout in Pittsburgh leaves woman in critical condition

PITTSBURGH — A shootout in Pittsburgh's Manchester neighborhood on Tuesday evening left a woman in critical condition. Watch the report from Manchester in the video player above. The incident happened around 6:15 p.m. on Bidwell Street near Pennsylvania Avenue. Pittsburgh Public Safety said the woman is in her 20s and...
Owensboro, KY14news.com

OPD: 2 people taken to hospital after fight; police investigating

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - Two people were taken to the hospital after a fight in Owensboro. Police went to the 2100 block of Church Hill Court around 10 p.m. Thursday. They say they found a 15-year-old with multiple stab wounds and a 20-year-old man with several facial injuries from an assault.
Honolulu, HIKHON2

Police investigate stabbing on South King Street on Oahu

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Honolulu police are investigating a stabbing on South King Street. It happened at around 7:30 p.m. Get Hawaii’s latest morning news delivered to your inbox, sign up for News 2 You. Police say a man in his 30s was stabbed multiple times. He was taken to the...
Madison, WImadison

Man arrested in road rage shooting on South Side, Madison police say

A 20-year-old man was arrested Thursday in a road rage shooting Monday on the South Side, Madison police reported. Police arrested Donneil J. Gray after investigative efforts identified him as the suspect, and he faces tentative charges of first-degree recklessly endangering safety, felony bail jumping, and manufacture/deliver cocaine (40-100g), officer Hunter Lisko said in a statement Friday.
Pittsburgh, PAPittsburgh Post-Gazette

Pittsburgh woman killed in late-night Homewood car crash

A Pittsburgh woman was killed in a car crash early Monday morning in Homewood, authorities said. Ciara Legrand, 25, was killed in the accident, according to the Allegheny County medical examiner. The wreck happened just after 1:30 a.m. at the intersection of Brushton and Hamilton avenues in Homewood South, according...

Comments / 0

Community Policy